Haskell County Shooting Suspect Found In Woods

The Haskell County Sheriff's Office released the name of the man they say shot another man in the chest near the city of Keota. The Haskell County Sheriff's Office says work from several agencies brought a manhunt to an end.

Authorities say James Earl Frames shot a man then ran away.

Oklahoma District 18 Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force Agents, the Stigler Police Department, OHP Troopers, and an Oklahoma Game Warden found Frames lying on the ground in the woods and took him into custody.

He was booked in the Haskell County Criminal Justice Center on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill along with two other complaints.

OSBI is also assisting in the investigation.

Near the area of the shooting, deputies found the gun they say Frames used. At last check with the sheriff's office - the victim's exact condition is unknown.