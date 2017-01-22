Tulsa Sobriety Checkpoint Nets 12 DUI Arrests - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Sobriety Checkpoint Nets 12 DUI Arrests

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Several local law enforcement agencies worked to end driving under the influence this weekend. Oklahoma authorities say that impaired driving causes an average of 220 alcohol-related fatalities in the state each year. 

They set up for a sobriety checkpoint on North Sheridan near Interstate 244 from 10 p.m. Saturday, January 21 to 2 a.m. Sunday, January 22.  Together, enforcement agencies checked 189 vehicles resulting in 12 DUI arrests.

1/21/2017 Related Story: OHP, Tulsa Police To Crack Down On Drunk Drivers Saturday Night

They also issued over 250 citations, recovered one stolen vehicle, made one firearm arrest, 13 misdemeanor arrests, one felony warrant arrest, one arrest for transporting an open container and two misdemeanor drug arrests.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Tulsa Police and Tulsa Police Reserves, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Verdigris Police Department, and the Able Commission worked the checkpoint as part of a grant from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.

