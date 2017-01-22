Tulsa Public Works Repairing 12-Inch Water Line Break

Water bubbles up from a break in a 12-inch line in north Tulsa.

Some Tulsa residents and churches are without water service Sunday due to a line break. The break is to a 12-inch line at 49th Street North and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Crews arrived on scene around 11:30 a.m., and a City of Tulsa Public Works employee said it may take 10 to 12 hours to fix.

The break is in a grassy area off the road. Water is pooling in a field, but repairs are not expected to impact traffic.