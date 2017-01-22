OSU Community Pays Tribute To Late Bixby Resident Andrew Steadley

Tributes are pouring in for a Bixby resident and Oklahoma State University student found dead Friday. Andrew Steadley, 22, was an agri-business major and senior at OSU.

His roommates found him unconscious and unresponsive in his bed Friday evening, and Stillwater Police say Steadley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the state medical examiner will determine the official cause of death, but it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Steadley was active in student government and a member of the OSU Oklahoma Intercollegiate Legislature. That organization posted the following tribute on their Facebook page:

"We regret the need for this post but as of this morning we have been informed that Andrew Steadley has passed. He was an engaged member of OIL and several other respected organizations. Mr,. Steadley was the pinnacle of selflessness, and he was an incredible model of not only an OIL member, but simply of character. Please come to Kim Hayes or Kolton Whitmire if you need any support.

"The seriousness of the term FamOILy is tested in times like this, but tragedy often brings out compassion from even the darkest corners of our spirit. This semester will be dedicated to you Mr. Steadley, and the impact of your passing cannot be adequately expressed with mere words. Your family should be damn proud of the man they brought into this world. Rest in Peace."

Oklahoma State University also released a statement on Steadley's death, according to the O'Colly:

"Oklahoma State University is saddened to learn of the death of one of its students," the statement said. "President Hargis and the university would like to extend its deepest sympathies to Andrew Steadley's family and friends during this time. University Counseling Services is available to any student that may need assistance during this time of grief."

According to Oklahoma State Campus Life, counselors will be available on Monday in the SGA and Leadership and Campus Life Office (211 Student Union).