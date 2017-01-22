OSU Community Pays Tribute To Late Bixby Resident Andrew Steadle - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OSU Community Pays Tribute To Late Bixby Resident Andrew Steadley

Posted: Updated:
Andrew Steadley of Bixby. Andrew Steadley of Bixby.
STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

Tributes are pouring in for a Bixby resident and Oklahoma State University student found dead Friday. Andrew Steadley, 22, was an agri-business major and senior at OSU.

His roommates found him unconscious and unresponsive in his bed Friday evening, and Stillwater Police say Steadley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the state medical examiner will determine the official cause of death, but it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

1/21/2017 Related Story: Stillwater Police Investigating OSU Student's Death

Steadley was active in student government and a member of the OSU Oklahoma Intercollegiate Legislature. That organization posted the following tribute on their Facebook page:

"We regret the need for this post but as of this morning we have been informed that Andrew Steadley has passed. He was an engaged member of OIL and several other respected organizations. Mr,. Steadley was the pinnacle of selflessness, and he was an incredible model of not only an OIL member, but simply of character. Please come to Kim Hayes or Kolton Whitmire if you need any support.

"The seriousness of the term FamOILy is tested in times like this, but tragedy often brings out compassion from even the darkest corners of our spirit. This semester will be dedicated to you Mr. Steadley, and the impact of your passing cannot be adequately expressed with mere words. Your family should be damn proud of the man they brought into this world. Rest in Peace."

Oklahoma State University also released a statement on Steadley's death, according to the O'Colly

"Oklahoma State University is saddened to learn of the death of one of its students," the statement said. "President Hargis and the university would like to extend its deepest sympathies to Andrew Steadley's family and friends during this time. University Counseling Services is available to any student that may need assistance during this time of grief."

According to Oklahoma State Campus Life, counselors will be available on Monday in the SGA and Leadership and Campus Life Office (211 Student Union).

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.