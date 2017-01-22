Atlanta Falcons Dominate Packers in NFC Championship Game, Head To Super Bowl LI

Atlanta Falcons players celebrate after the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. The Falcons won 44-21 to advance to Super Bowl LI. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The Atlanta Falcons dominated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game Sunday, booking themselves a place at Super Bowl LI (51) in Houston in two weeks.

With a confident 44-21, the Falcons thrilled home fans in their final game at the Georgia Dome before moving to new digs next year.

Matt Ryan, the current favorite for NFL MVP, put on a virtuoso performance, passing for 392 yards, throwing four touchdowns, and scrambling for one more.

Ryan’s performance included a 73-yard catch-and-run for a highlight-reel score by star receiver Julio Jones.

The defense played just as crucial a role in containing quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense.

Rodgers had 287 yards with three touchdown passes and an interception. But the Falcons got to Rodgers with pressure and forced two Green Bay turnovers. Rodgers was outplayed by Ryan, who even ran for a 14-yard touchdown.

Atlanta will play either New England or Pittsburgh in the Super Bowl on Feb. 5 in Houston.

The only other time that Atlanta made the Super Bowl was in the 1998 season. The Falcons lost 34-19 to the Denver Broncos.

The Packers fell in the NFC title game for the second time in three seasons.