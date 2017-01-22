Tulsa Game Developers Compete In Marathon Event - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Game Developers Compete In Marathon Event

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Teams of developers in Tulsa worked under a deadline January 21-22 at Fly Loft to invent new video games.

The two-day development marathon event is part of a "Global Game Jam," happening around the world.

If you had 48 hours to invent a video game, you'd probably need some caffeine, and a nap or two. 

"You have to come up with just one solid idea - and just, get it to work," said Richard Mitchell, XPO Game Festival project lead and head of Tulsa Game Developers.

It's called a "Game Jam." 

"A game jam is kind of like a musical jam session, where a bunch of people come together to make something creative, and in this instance, it's video games," Mitchell said. 

Game Developer Scott McCarty said he was skeptical at first.

"I didn't think anybody would be able to write a game over the weekend, but it's apparently possible," McCarty said. 

Zach McCarty and his dad, Scott, worked together to invent their game. 

Each team participating around the world developed a game around the theme of 'waves.'

"It's fun to make something, and see it work," Zach McCarty said. 

This team found a way to play golf without a club. A wave from under the ground pushes the ball along, while unicorns fall from the sky. 

While that might sound silly, Mitchell says the skills it takes to develop games can have a serious impact on the local economy. 

"It employs all kinds of people, from artists, designers, musicians, programmers, of course. and then when you get further along you have marketing, management," Mitchell said. 

Zach said he plans build on the skills he already has. 

"I'm wanting to get to where I can make a more three-dimensional game," Zach said. 

The developers will vote for one team to showcase its game at the XPO Game Festival in Tulsa this fall.

But until then, they'll have one more thing to do. 

"I think people need to get some sleep," McCarty said.

The XPO Game Festival will be at the Cox Convention Center in October. 

