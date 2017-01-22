Hundreds March In Tulsa In Solidarity With National 'March For Life'

Hundreds of people marched through downtown Tulsa in solidarity with the national march for life happening this week.

Those who marched today say while their message is about the sanctity of life, it's also about love.

With signs held high, hundreds of people in Tulsa marched with a message.

"So, today is about coming out and marching for the sanctity of human life, showing that we love both the mothers and the unborn and telling them that there is someone here that loves them and that will serve them," said Vice-Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Tulsa, Harrison Garlick.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Tulsa, along with several other churches and non-religious groups gathered on the anniversary of Roe Vs. Wade, the supreme court decision back in 1973 that would make abortion legal.

Those marching say while they want their message to be heard, they also want to do it with love.

"You need to learn how to love people, how to dialogue with people, how to serve them," he said.

Tulsa Catholic Charities offer several programs to help expectant mothers--who feel like they have nowhere to turn and urges other organizations to do the same.

"We're here to support life but also to love everyone and serve them, whatever their needs may be," he said.

There isn't an official count for how many participated this year, but organizers say more than 1,500 people participated last year.