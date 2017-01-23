Warmer Weather, High Fire Danger Ahead In Green Country

The big weather maker for our area this weekend is well east of the area this morning. We’re tracking another upper level system that will eject from the inter mountain region into the central plains tonight into Tuesday.

This system will bring another surface front across the state Tuesday night into Wednesday with a modest cool-down, but no precipitation is expected. Rather uneventful weather will remain for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Many locations across northern OK received beneficial rainfall late Saturday night and Sunday morning before the northwest winds and dry air spread across the state. Temperatures will start this morning in the upper 20s and lower 30s with clear sky and light winds before moving into the mid and upper 50s for afternoon highs.

South winds will increase later today in the 10 mph range with some slightly higher gusts to our west. The above mentioned upper wave will cause our surface pressures to fall in advance of a developing surface low across southeastern Colorado and western Kansas. The pressure gradient will increase Tuesday with south and southwest winds from 20 to 35 mph likely as the low migrates eastward across the central plains and brings the surface cold front southeast across the state Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Despite the weekend rains, the fire danger will be increasing rapidly Tuesday with the expectation of strong winds, dry vegetation, and the lack of low level moisture. If dew points are lower than forecast, Red Flag Warning criteria may be met Tuesday.

The upper air flow will transition to a northwest or northerly flow from Wednesday into the weekend with another trough moving across the state Friday with another surface front into the region. No precipitation will be expected. The long-range data suggest we may not see another big weather maker until the weekend of Feb 3rd and 4th.

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 50s along with sunshine and south winds developing around 10 mph by afternoon. Tuesday morning the lows will be in the 40s and highs into the upper 60s or lower 70s. South to southwest winds from 20 to near 35 mph will be likely along with sunshine and increasing fire danger issues.

Wednesday into the end of the week will feature seasonably colder air with northwest winds and dry conditions. Wednesday will feature lows in the mid-30s and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Thursday morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s before moving into the upper 40s for afternoon highs.

Friday morning starts in the mid-20s and will end with highs in the lower 50s. Saturday morning the lows will be in the upper 20s and highs this weekend will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s, near the seasonal averages.

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV