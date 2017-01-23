Trial Begins For Man Accused Of 14-Year-Old Tulsa Girl's Murder

The trial is scheduled to begin Monday for one of the men accused of the murder of a teenage girl on the highway almost three years ago. Not only is Travis Lozada's jury trial scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Monday, January 23 at the Courthouse, there's also a review scheduled at the same time for a material witness in the case.

On May 29, 2014, police say 14-year-old April Montano was riding with her family on the Gilcrease Expressway. They were hauling their ATVs - coming back from what was supposed to be a day of fun, riding four-wheelers.

9/6/2016 Related Story: Tulsa Man Sentenced To Life In Death Of 14-Year-Old Girl

During the trip home, their truck was hit by bullets; Montano was hit and killed.

Police told us they believe Travis Lozada, David Ruble and Demonte Rushing were in the car that opened fire and that they intended to steal the ATVs. All three were charged with first-degree murder and other crimes. Ruble was convicted of murder last September, but the robbery charge was dismissed.

Demonte Rushing hasn't gone to trial yet, but he has a hearing scheduled for next week.