News: Crime

Broken Arrow Man Arrested In Assault Of Woman, Officers

Posted: Updated:
By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
James Eugene Ford mug shot. James Eugene Ford mug shot.
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Broken Arrow Police said a suspect became violent with them as they were trying to take him into custody for domestic assault and battery. James Eugene Ford also violated a protective order that had been filed against him by his victim, an arrest report states.

Police said they were called to the 300 block of North 9th Street Sunday, January 22 and found a badly injured woman. The woman, who was taken to the hospital for neck, face and head injuries, told police Ford attacked her. When she returned home from the hospital, she again called police thinking Ford was inside her home.

Officers found him lying on a bed, and he started swinging and cursing at them when they tried to take him into custody, the arresting officer said. Police said he resisted arrest, scratching and headbutting officers and trying to grab a gun.

Ford, 38, was taken to the hospital to be checked out for injuries and because EMS staff said they couldn't treat him in a cell due to his behavior.

He was booked on two felony complaints of assault and misdemeanor complaints of violation of a protective order and resisting arrest. He remained in jail early Monday morning.

