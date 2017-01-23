Police Identify Pedestrian Killed At South Tulsa Intersection - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police Identify Pedestrian Killed At South Tulsa Intersection

Photo of the vehicle police say hit the pedestrian. Photo of the vehicle police say hit the pedestrian.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police identified the man killed while crossing 71st Street near Mingo Sunday morning.

Police say the man was Gujar Rao, 85.

Rao's body was discovered by a woman driving by just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2017, according to Tulsa Police Corporal Brian Collum. 

The driver left the scene, but police said he returned later after hearing about the incident while at work.

Collum told News On 6 Rao lived in a nearby senior living complex and bought food at McDonald's before crossing the street.

A man driving a Ford Explorer came back to the scene around 8:30 a.m. His vehicle had damage to the front grill and hood.

