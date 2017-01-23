Car Plows Into Collinsville Cafe, Roof Collapses - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Car Plows Into Collinsville Cafe, Roof Collapses

Posted: Updated:
Photo of the damaged building. Photo of the damaged building.
Photo of emergency crews at the scene. Photo of emergency crews at the scene.
COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma -

A car crashed into a building in downtown Collinsville Monday, causing the building to collapse.

The damage is extensive, and witnesses said they couldn’t believe what happened at the popular Silver Dollar Café at 11th and Main.

Thankfully, the restaurant wasn’t open Monday morning when the car crashed through the front around 10:30 a.m.

The police started an investigation, but witnesses told them the car that went inside first grazed another car, went over a curb and through the intersection before it hit the Silver Dollar Cafe.

“It didn't really look like he slowed down until he hit the building, enough force to go right inside it,” witness Gary Nunley said.

Nunley was across the street on the sidewalk.

"Surprised me to see that, but when I saw the whole front of the building collapse, implode, and a huge cloud of dust roll across the street, I was like ‘Oh my God,’" he said.

The car was barely visible under the roof with a large beam down on the trunk.

A firefighter told News On 6 the car knocked down the main support pillar at the front of the building. He said the next support pillar is what stopped the car.

The man who was driving walked out as first responders arrived; he didn't appear to be injured.

Fire Chief Russell Young said, "We've had some people hit buildings, but just break the glass or a little damage, but it looks like he was going pretty good to me."

The Silver Dollar Café was empty - on Mondays, they open in the afternoon with a popular all you can eat hot dog special.

Captain Matt Burke with Collinsville Police said, "If it would have been later in the day, there would have been people in there - it's a lunch and dinner place. We're just fortunate there weren't people in there right now."

The restaurant had a newer roof on it but about a third of it fell into the building.

One wall was left standing, but with no support, and the fire department was concerned it might collapse. They decided not to do anything to disturb it until a structural engineer could take a look.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.