Rep. Facing Harassment Allegations Refuses to Appear Before House Committee

By: Laura Hendrix, NewsOn6.com
By: Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma lawmaker who's been the subject of a sexual harassment complaint and a subsequent settlement by the House says he doesn't intend to testify before a special House committee looking into the matter.

In a statement released on Monday, state Rep. Dan Kirby says he has serious concerns about the secretive nature of the panel, which is meeting behind closed doors to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against him and another legislator.

The panel met again on Monday and plans to release a final report before the start of the legislative session on Feb. 6.

Kirby says neither he nor his attorney has been provided with a list of witnesses or any documents connected to the investigation. The Tulsa Republican denies any allegations of sexual harassment.

Kirby cited four issues that he said would impair his due process. The issues included: that he and his attorney were not allowed to be present during the questioning of witnesses, which is allowed according to committee ruled; not having been provided with any documents the committee has been given; no list of witnesses or results of any investigation were disclosed; and that the chairman is allowed to at any time deny Kirby’s attorney access to questioning which Kirby said would deny him a constitutional right.

“In any case, the accused is always guaranteed access to testimony and evidence so that he can properly defend himself,” stated Kirby. “However, the actions of the Chairman and the committee have limited my ability to defend myself. Until the committee can guarantee a fair process I can not subject myself to a blind interrogation.”

“I supported the committee and looked forward to the opportunity to defend myself and restore my reputation. I adamantly deny that I sexually harassed anyone who worked with me at the Capitol. However, I support an open, transparent, and fair process like anyone accused of wrongdoing would be allowed,” Kirby said.

Carol Johnson, a legislative assistant, said Kirby repeatedly asked her for nude photos of herself and made constant remarks about her body and attire.

Johnson spoke to a special house committee investigating Kirby for more than an hour on Wednesday.

Johnson was Kirby's assistant during the 2012, 2013 and 2016 legislative sessions.

