Collinsville Man Gets Prison For Fatal Oologah Dam Crash

Troopers said it was amazing anyone survived the wreck.

The Rogers County District Attorney's Office said a Collinsville man was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison in the deaths of a mother and son.

Eric Coager pleaded guilty last November to two counts of first-degree manslaughter.

Angela Brown, 32, and her son 11-year-old Aden Williams died in the crash when Coager's car went off the south end of Oologah Dam on September 12, 2015. Troopers said Coager was driving his 1991 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am at an unsafe speed when he failed to negotiate a curve.

Brown and her son were thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene and the boy died at the hospital. Her other son, who will turn 10 next month, was permanently scarred, prosecutors say.

The Rogers County District Attorney's Office said Coager smoked marijuana and drank whiskey before driving with Brown and her two young sons in the car. A witness said Coager had previously removed the seatbelts from the back seat of his vehicle "because he did not want others riding back there," the DA's office states.

Coager waived his right to a preliminary hearing and jury trial. He will receive credit for time served - 16 months and eight days in the Rogers County Jail.