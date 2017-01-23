Collinsville Man Gets Prison For Fatal Oologah Dam Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Collinsville Man Gets Prison For Fatal Oologah Dam Crash

Posted: Updated:
Eric Coager was sentenced in two counts of first-degree manslaughter. Eric Coager was sentenced in two counts of first-degree manslaughter.
Troopers said it was amazing anyone survived the wreck. Troopers said it was amazing anyone survived the wreck.
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

The Rogers County District Attorney's Office said a Collinsville man was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison in the deaths of a mother and son.

Eric Coager pleaded guilty last November to two counts of first-degree manslaughter.

Angela Brown, 32, and her son 11-year-old Aden Williams died in the crash when Coager's car went off the south end of Oologah Dam on September 12, 2015. Troopers said Coager was driving his 1991 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am at an unsafe speed when he failed to negotiate a curve.

Brown and her son were thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene and the boy died at the hospital. Her other son, who will turn 10 next month, was permanently scarred, prosecutors say.

10/1/2015 Related Story: Collinsville Man Charged In Fatal Oologah Dam Crash

The Rogers County District Attorney's Office said Coager smoked marijuana and drank whiskey before driving with Brown and her two young sons in the car. A witness said Coager had previously removed the seatbelts from the back seat of his vehicle "because he did not want others riding back there," the DA's office states.

Coager waived his right to a preliminary hearing and jury trial. He will receive credit for time served - 16 months and eight days in the Rogers County Jail.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.