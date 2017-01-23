Bidding Begins In Broken Arrow Online Surplus Auction - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Bidding Begins In Broken Arrow Online Surplus Auction

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy City of Broken Arrow Photo courtesy City of Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Bargain hunters will have their shot at used trucks, cars, snow plows, fitness equipment, office furniture, electronics and much more during the City of Broken Arrow's 12-day online surplus auction.

There's even a firetruck up for bids.

The online auction begins Monday, January 23 and ends February 3. 

Broken Arrow has hosted the auction for the last six years.

Interested bidders may view the items in person before placing a bid. Instructions for scheduling an appointment can be found with the item’s detailed information on the auction website.

Once the online auction begins, bidders will have 12 days to participate. The winning bidders must claim their items at the City’s warehouse, 1700 W. Detroit Street.

Proceeds from the sale of surplus items will be deposited into the General Fund and Broken Arrow Municipal Authority funds, depending on the sold item's source funding.

Purchasing Manager Patrick Harrison said not only does the city benefit, but community members do too.

"A lot of the items we sell is from people in the surrounding communities and in Broken Arrow; and I know that some people are really grateful that they can get a car a lot cheaper than going to a car lot. They seem happy, so that makes me happy," he said.

If you can't participate in the auction, the City said it will have another one in about six months.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.