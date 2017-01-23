Gore Family Increases Reward For Information After Pony Shot With Arrow

They said Snowy was shot and left for dead in a neighbor's yard. The pony is recuperating.

As the search continues for the person who shot a Gore family’s Shetland pony with an arrow, the family is increasing the reward.

The family said they are bumping up their reward from $300 to $800 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

1/19/2017 Related Story: Gore Family's Pet Pony Shot With An Arrow

If you have any information, call Gore police at 918-489-5963.