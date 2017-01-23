Gore Family Increases Reward For Information After Pony Shot Wit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Gore Family Increases Reward For Information After Pony Shot With Arrow

GORE, Oklahoma -

As the search continues for the person who shot a Gore family’s Shetland pony with an arrow, the family is increasing the reward.

The family said they are bumping up their reward from $300 to $800 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

They said Snowy was shot and left for dead in a neighbor's yard. The pony is recuperating.

1/19/2017 Related Story: Gore Family's Pet Pony Shot With An Arrow

If you have any information, call Gore police at 918-489-5963.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
