Tulsa’s Equality Center Hosting Self-Defense Training For Women

Tulsa's Dennis R. Neill Equality Center is hosting a self-defense training session for women.

It started Monday night and continues every other week for the next seven weeks.

A non-profit organization called the Warrior Sisters will teach women and people who identify as women how to protect themselves against hate crimes, violence and assault.

"We feel like it's important that we teach our community how to defend themselves from severe injuries, and how to fight back and we are gonna do that. We are not going to stand by and let you bully us, and beat us up, and assault us and not defend ourself," said executive director of Oklahomans for Equality, Toby Jenkins.

Jenkins said the classes were scheduled after a recent rise in assaults against people in the LGBT community.