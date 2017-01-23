Tulsa Woman Arrested For Allowing Sexual Child Abuse

According to the arrest warrant, Maria Marrufo knew her boyfriend, Jorge Beltran, was sexually abusing two 7-year old girls.

A Tulsa woman has been arrested for allowing sexual child abuse.

Tulsa police arrested Marrufo Monday.

Beltran has not been arrested yet.