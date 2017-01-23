Woman Accused Of Rogers County Manslaughter In 2015 To Go Before - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Woman Accused Of Rogers County Manslaughter In 2015 To Go Before Judge

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Megan Kramer had been drinking back in 2015 when she hit and killed Mark Alderman while going the wrong way on Highway 412. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Megan Kramer had been drinking back in 2015 when she hit and killed Mark Alderman while going the wrong way on Highway 412.
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A woman accused of manslaughter must go before a judge next month.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Megan Kramer had been drinking back in 2015 when she hit and killed Mark Alderman while going the wrong way on Highway 412.

It took the Roger’s County district attorney more than a year to file charges because he was told Kramer was left in a vegetative state after the crash.

But, after Kramer posted pictures on Facebook of herself on vacation, the DA filed manslaughter charges.

Kramer’s first court date is next month.

