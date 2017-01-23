Two Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested In Pryor

Police said Conley Williams and Christopher Trevino were interviewed and arrested. [Pryor Creek Police Department Facebook page]

Two armed robbery suspect are in custody in Pryor.

According to the Pryor Creek Police Department, on January 21, just before 11:00 p.m., police responded to an armed robbery at the EZ Mart at 6701 South Mill.

They said Sergeant Justin Couch was first on scene and spoke with witnesses and was able to get a suspect vehicle description.

Police said Corporal Scott Garrett located a vehicle that matched the description in the Pryor Walmart parking lot with two people inside.

They said the two men – Christopher Trevino and Conley Williams - were interviewed and arrested.

Police also said a firearm matching the description given during the robbery was found on Williams.