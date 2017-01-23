Trump Administration Addresses Future Of Controversial Oil Pipelines

Water protectors have been demonstrating with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe trying to block it.

The Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines both drew criticism and demonstrations from environmentalists.

Monday, we learned that President Donald Trump’s administration will likely handle controversial oil pipeline projects differently than the Obama administration.

It was one of many topics discussed during the administration's first formal press briefing.

Back in November of 2015, the Obama administration halted the northern leg of the Keystone XL; and just last year, the Army Corps of Engineers put a hold on the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Monday, President Trump's press secretary, Sean Spicer, addressed the future of those projects.

"I think he talked about it not only on the campaign, but around the Thanksgiving period, he was talking about that being a big priority," he said.

Spicer took questions from the press on several issues Monday - one of them about the future of the Dakota Access Pipeline that runs from North Dakota to Illinois.

Spicer told reporters the president supports pipeline projects like Dakota Access and Keystone XL.

"I'm not going to get in front of the President's executive actions, but I will tell you that areas like Dakota and the Keystone pipeline, areas that we can increase jobs, increase economic growth, and tap into America's energy supply more, that's something that he's been very clear about,” Spicer said. “That's one of those ones where I think that the energy sector and our natural resources are an area where the president is very, very, keen on making sure that we maximize our use of natural resources to America's benefit. It's good for economic growth, it's good for jobs, it's good for American energy."

Last week, two Oklahomans were arrested in Tennessee trying to block the entrance of a refinery where another pipeline project is set to bring oil from Cushing to Memphis.