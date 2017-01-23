John Holcomb Recaps OSU's Win Over TCU

The Oklahoma State University basketball team snapped its 12-game conference losing streak Saturday.

They didn’t have much time to celebrate with a quick turnaround against an improved TCU team.

The Cowboys are 8-1 all-time against the Horned Frogs in Stillwater, but it was tight contest Monday night.

Building off of Saturday's win wasn't easy - TCU controlled the boards, kept the pace down and the score close for about 34 minutes, but the Horned Frogs never had the lead.

And when it was time to pull away, Jawun Evans took over. The Cowboy sophomore scored 11 of his game high 27 points in the final seven-and-a-half minutes as OSU made it two in a row in conference play.

"There's been a lot more chemistry. We've been looking for each other even more, we're just getting easy buckets, so we're just looking for it and we're talking about it too, so that's what's actually helped us out," Evans said.

Brad Underwood said, "I was really proud of our second half. We outrebounded them by six in the second half, we held him (Williams) to three second half rebounds. The last 10 minutes of that ball game were how you close out a game. We were 12 of 15 from the perimeter, you make your free throws, and then no turnovers in the last eight-and-a-half or so."

The head coach told his team they can't do anything about their rough Big 12 start, but they look at like this – they’re now 2-0 in the second part of a three part conference season.