Breezy And Warm With Elevated Fire Danger - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Breezy And Warm With Elevated Fire Danger

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
Alan Crone Alan Crone
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Our pattern will bring two troughs near the state for the next few days, but no precipitation will be likely for the remainder of the week, and possibly not until sometime late next week.   Temperatures will be well above the seasonal average again today along with strong south to southwest winds and increasing fire danger issues.   A cold front will arrive later tonight and bring seasonably cooler air back to the state for the remainder of the 7-day planner.

Weather Alerts

Despite the recent weekend rainfall, the top soil and vegetation will quickly dry today as south to southwest winds increase speeds in the 15 to 30 mph range across eastern OK with some higher gusts possible across northwestern OK.   The position of the dry-line this afternoon will be near the Tulsa metro later this afternoon.  Locations along and behind the dry-line will have the higher fire weather spread conditions with very low humidity values.   The humidity this afternoon may be near 25% to 28% near the metro and Red Flag warning criteria, while not being technically met, may be issued to highlight the high fire-spread conditions that will occur this afternoon from noon to sunset.  Again, if the dry-line ends up more to the east, RH will be lower.  Regardless, burning is discouraged today.   Also, any activity that could create a spark or ignition should be avoided.  

WARN Interactive Radar

The upper air flow will bring another trough into the state Friday or Friday night which will re-enforce the cool and dry air into the weekend.   Our medium to long term data suggest we may not experience any significant precipitation across the state until the middle of next week, or possibly the 1st weekend in February. (Some data suggest a sprinkle may be possible tonight as the cold front slides into southern OK, but this pop remains less than 10%).

Stay Connected With The News On 6

Temperatures this morning will start in the mid-40's with highs in the lower 70's along with sunshine and high clouds along with gusty south to southwest winds.   The fire danger will remain elevated to high this afternoon.

Wednesday morning the lows will be in the lower to mid-30's with highs in the upper 40's near 50 along with northwest winds from 15 to 25 mph.

Thursday morning lows will be in the mid-20's with highs in the upper 40s near 50 along with west to northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday morning lows will be in the mid-20's along with highs near 50.   Northwest winds will remain at 10 to 25 mph as another front move across the state.   This will keep the weekend temps in the 20's for morning lows and highs in the mid to upper 40's.

Monday south winds will return along with morning lows in the 20's and highs into the mid-50's.

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

  • Alan Crone's BlogMore>>

  • Pleasant Eastern Oklahoma Weekend Ahead

    Pleasant Eastern Oklahoma Weekend Ahead

    Our much-advertised front is now moving slowly southward into east-central Oklahoma this morning.   A few spotty showers and storms may remain across the northern sections this morning with a chance of additional storm development later this afternoon and evening across far southeastern Oklahoma.  

    More >>

    Our much-advertised front is now moving slowly southward into east-central Oklahoma this morning.   A few spotty showers and storms may remain across the northern sections this morning with a chance of additional storm development later this afternoon and evening across far southeastern Oklahoma.  

    More >>

  • Front Bringing Heat Relief To Eastern Oklahoma

    Front Bringing Heat Relief To Eastern Oklahoma

    Another heat advisory will be required today for locations near and south of the metro before a front brings a change in our air mass to the eastern third of the state Friday through the weekend.   Temperatures today will continue to be rather warm with highs in the mid to upper 90s from the metro southward along with THI values from 105 to 110. 

    More >>

    Another heat advisory will be required today for locations near and south of the metro before a front brings a change in our air mass to the eastern third of the state Friday through the weekend.   Temperatures today will continue to be rather warm with highs in the mid to upper 90s from the metro southward along with THI values from 105 to 110. 

    More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.