Breezy And Warm With Elevated Fire Danger

Our pattern will bring two troughs near the state for the next few days, but no precipitation will be likely for the remainder of the week, and possibly not until sometime late next week. Temperatures will be well above the seasonal average again today along with strong south to southwest winds and increasing fire danger issues. A cold front will arrive later tonight and bring seasonably cooler air back to the state for the remainder of the 7-day planner.

Weather Alerts

Despite the recent weekend rainfall, the top soil and vegetation will quickly dry today as south to southwest winds increase speeds in the 15 to 30 mph range across eastern OK with some higher gusts possible across northwestern OK. The position of the dry-line this afternoon will be near the Tulsa metro later this afternoon. Locations along and behind the dry-line will have the higher fire weather spread conditions with very low humidity values. The humidity this afternoon may be near 25% to 28% near the metro and Red Flag warning criteria, while not being technically met, may be issued to highlight the high fire-spread conditions that will occur this afternoon from noon to sunset. Again, if the dry-line ends up more to the east, RH will be lower. Regardless, burning is discouraged today. Also, any activity that could create a spark or ignition should be avoided.

WARN Interactive Radar

The upper air flow will bring another trough into the state Friday or Friday night which will re-enforce the cool and dry air into the weekend. Our medium to long term data suggest we may not experience any significant precipitation across the state until the middle of next week, or possibly the 1st weekend in February. (Some data suggest a sprinkle may be possible tonight as the cold front slides into southern OK, but this pop remains less than 10%).

Stay Connected With The News On 6

Temperatures this morning will start in the mid-40's with highs in the lower 70's along with sunshine and high clouds along with gusty south to southwest winds. The fire danger will remain elevated to high this afternoon.

Wednesday morning the lows will be in the lower to mid-30's with highs in the upper 40's near 50 along with northwest winds from 15 to 25 mph.

Thursday morning lows will be in the mid-20's with highs in the upper 40s near 50 along with west to northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday morning lows will be in the mid-20's along with highs near 50. Northwest winds will remain at 10 to 25 mph as another front move across the state. This will keep the weekend temps in the 20's for morning lows and highs in the mid to upper 40's.

Monday south winds will return along with morning lows in the 20's and highs into the mid-50's.

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone