Police: Woman Tried To Lure Sand Springs Girl Into Van With French Fries

SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

More Sand Springs officers patrolled the streets around the middle school Tuesday after a 12-year-old girl said someone tried to abduct her while she walked home.

The girl's mother said it was a terrifying situation, especially as it was just a few feet away from their home.

"When she told me, I went into full momma bear mode," Laura Edwards said.

Edwards said her 12-year-old daughter was walking home Monday behind Clyde Boyd Middle School when a woman approached her in a newer model, white minivan with dark tinted windows and a toddler in the back. Police say the girl remembered the license plate having a "J", but couldn't give all the numbers.

Sand Springs Police stated on their Facebook page the incident happened on 33rd Street.   

She was trying to lure her away with French fries.

“The woman kept following her saying 'too bad, so sad, you're not going to get any fries,' totally creepy," Edwards said.

Officers describe the woman as possibly in her 20s with brown hair, glasses and very heavy set.

Owasso police said a woman fitting that same description was reported for taking pictures of kids in a neighborhood Friday morning.

Edwards said she started teaching her daughters how to handle strangers when they were young.

"I have a criminology background so I know that telling a child once at 5 years old 'don't take candy from strangers,' that's really not going to work in the long run, especially nowadays," she said.

After this experience, she's glad she did.

Edwards said, "I don't apologize for my helicoptering anymore. This was scary. I feel uneasy now when she's doing that. I'm making sure that other moms are watching her."

Police said it's important for all parents to talk to their kids about how to deal with strangers and safety while walking.

