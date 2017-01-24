Memorial Honors Victims Of Sapulpa Double Murder - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Memorial Honors Victims Of Sapulpa Double Murder

SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

A memorial has been set up in front of a Sapulpa convenience store that was the scene of a double murder Sunday evening.

Mohid Khander and Bob Fields were shot and killed at the store located near Burnham and Main.

Police believe their killer was Heath Haney, who was arrested Monday.

Sapulpa's police chief and the Delaware County Sheriff's Office say a lucky break led to the suspect’s arrest.

Haney was arrested after he was caught on surveillance video breaking into a home near Dripping Springs in Delaware County.

1/23/2017 Related Story: High-Tech Security System Helps Lead To Arrest Of Sapulpa Murder Suspect 

Police believe the murders of Khander and Fields happened during a robbery, but the investigation continues.

