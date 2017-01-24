Tulsa Driver Arrested After Car, Foot Chase

Police arrested a Tulsa man after a chase in midtown Tulsa early Tuesday.

He is identified as Anthony Nadolny, 28.

Officers said police tried to stop a 1996 Honda with an illegal license plate near 51st and Sheridan at about 2:15 a.m. After a short chase, Nadolny stopped on Skelly Drive near the Best Buy store and ran into the neighborhood behind Promenade Mall, police said.

Officers caught up with him in the 4300 block of South Canton.

They booked Anthony Nadolny into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including eluding, having an improper tag and no driver's license.

Jail records show he has a court appearance set for January 31st.