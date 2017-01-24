Wood Grilled Ribeye Steaks - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Wood Grilled Ribeye Steaks

Ingredients: 

  • 4- 16 ounce Ribeye Steaks (Choice or better)
  • 1 Bottle of Oklahoma Joe’s Steak Maker

Directions:

  1. Spice steaks liberally with rub 
  2. Pre-heat grill to hot temp of 450 or higher
  3. If using a gas grill build a smoke bomb out of foil by adding wood chips to it and wrapping it up with a small opening on top and place over one of the burners
  4. Sear the steaks over the hot grill for 3 minutes and then turn 90 degrees and sear for 3 more minutes.
  5. Flip the steak over and repeat the 3 minute steps.
  6. It will be at medium rare at this point.
  7. Pull or continue to cook to desired temp.

