Police Seek Tulsa Driver In Fatal DUI Crash

Police are looking for a 57-year-old Tulsa man wanted in a deadly DUI crash last year.

Timothy Harris is identified as the department's Most Wanted this week.

Prosecutors charged Harris earlier this month with first-degree manslaughter and DUI following an October 15th, 2016 crash.

Police say Timothy Harris was driving a Corvette that rear-ended a motorcycle, killing Gabriel Stone. The crash happened at North Memorial Drive and East Newton Place.

Police ask if anyone has information about Timothy Harris to call Tulsa Police's Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.