Police Release Name Of Driver Who Crashed Into Collinsville Building

COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma -

Police have released the name of a 53-year-old Ramona man who they believe suffered a medical condition that caused him to crash into a Collinsville building Monday, causing it to collapse. 

The driver, Scott Andrew Wright, walked out of the building Monday following the crash as first responders arrived and didn't appear to be injured, according to reports.

Collinsville police didn't have an update on Wright's condition.

Collinsville Police Capt. Matt Burke said they have no reason to believe drugs or alcohol were involved. 

The restaurant wasn’t open Monday morning when the car crashed through the front around 10:30 a.m.

Witnesses told police the car that went inside first grazed another car, went over a curb and through the intersection before it hit the cafe.

Engineers did an inspection of the wall left standing in the restaurant and they have determined there is no danger of it falling, Burke said. 

Burke said the engineers believe the building is still structurally sound and the restaurant is able to be rebuilt.

Several groups are trying to help raise money for the cafe.

Thursday, January 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. a fundraiser is being held at The Cake Lady Collinsville at 912 West Main Street in Collinsville. All proceeds from select cupcakes sales will be donated towards rebuilding efforts for Silver Dollar Cafe.

A Go Fund Me page has also been created to help raise money. You can donate here.

