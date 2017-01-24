Sapulpa Double-Murder Suspect Transported To Creek County Jail

News On 6 shot exclusive video Tuesday as police transported double-murder suspect Heath Haney from the Sapulpa jail to the Creek County jail.

As police investigate the motive for a double murder at a Sapulpa convenience store, friends of the victims started a makeshift memorial there.

Flowers, messages and even candy were set outside the store where police say owner Mohid Khandaker and a customer, Bob Fields, were murdered Sunday night.

News On 6 obtained two clips of surveillance video that helped police catch Haney.

In the first clip, you see a man on the porch of a home near Grand Lake Monday morning.

He starts looking toward the top of a sliding door and grabs a light.

The second clip is during the day and you can see officers arrest him.

Police say the homeowner helped them track down the suspect because of a high-tech system that alerts you when someone is breaking in.

The homeowner was able to watch the break-in live on the device and update police.

Sapulpa Police and the Delaware County Sheriff's Office made the connection that Heath Haney was not only the suspect in the home break-in, but was also wanted for two store murders.

Khandaker was married with children and customers remember him as a nice guy who always made conversation with them.

Khandaker's customers say he was always kind.

"He's great, genuine, nice, every time we go in there, 'hello, dear, how are you,' talking holidays, 'happy holidays,'" said customer Samantha Knapp.

Bob Fields leaves behind two teenage sons.

His friends say he was a good friend who always liked to make people laugh.

"Doesn't feel real, keeping waiting for him to knock on my door or call me on the phone," said Catina Cutting, Fields' girlfriend.

Friends of both men say they will be deeply missed.

Services for both are being planned.