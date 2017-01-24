Trump Administration Orders Media Blackout At EPA - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Trump Administration Orders Media Blackout At EPA

By: Associated Press
President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence and staff. talks with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, before signing an executive order on the Keystone XL pipeline. AP Photo
WASHINGTON -

The Trump administration has instituted a media blackout at the Environmental Protection Agency and barred staff from awarding any new contracts or grants.

Emails sent to EPA staff since President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday and reviewed by The Associated Press detailed the specific prohibitions banning press releases, blog updates or posts to the agency's social media accounts.

The Trump administration has also ordered a "temporary suspension" of all new business activities at the department, including issuing task orders or work assignments to EPA contractors. The orders are expected to have a significant and immediate impact on EPA activities nationwide.

The EPA did not respond to phone calls and emails requesting comment Monday or Tuesday.

