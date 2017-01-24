Osage County Jail Employee Accused Of Embezzlement Arrested

An Osage County jail employee accused of stealing from the jail has been arrested.

According to a news release, Sheriff Eddie Virden was made aware of allegations of an employee taking cell phones from inmate property and then selling the phones.

An investigation revealed the alleged theft had occurred 16 times over the past six months – two of those after Virden took office in January.

The release says it was determined there was probable cause to arrested Jason Gray, an Osage County jail corrections officer, for embezzlement.

Formal charges are pending.