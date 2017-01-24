Former OSU Star Dez Bryant Earns Third Pro Bowl Nod - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Former OSU Star Dez Bryant Earns Third Pro Bowl Nod

STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

For the 13th consecutive season and for the 40th time in the last 28 seasons, an Oklahoma State Cowboy has earned a spot in the NFL Pro Bowl, as Dez Bryant was added to the NFC roster Monday.

This marks the third time in the last four seasons that Bryant has earned a Pro Bowl nod.

Bryant missed three games for the Dallas Cowboys this year, but still finished with 50 receptions for 796 yards and eight touchdowns. His eight touchdown receptions tied him for ninth in the league during the regular season, as did his 15.9 yards per reception.

He hit a significant career milestone this season when he moved into second in franchise history for receiving touchdowns, as he passed Michael Irvin and now stands at 67 for his career. Bryant's 67 career receiving touchdowns since 2010 trail only the 68 of Rob Gronkowski.

Bryant's appointment to the 2017 Pro Bowl marks the 56th time that an Oklahoma State product has earned a spot in the game.

Bryant starred for Oklahoma State in 2008, earning consensus All-America honors and finishing as the runner-up for the Biletnikoff Award, presented to the nation's top receiver after making 87 receptions for 1,480 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The NFL Pro Bowl kicks off at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday, Jan. 29 in Orlando.

