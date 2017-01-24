Sooners Remain No. 1 After Road Win Over WVU

The Oklahoma women's gymnastics team remained the No. 1 squad in the nation following a weekend in which it posted a 197.925 to 195.550 victory at Big 12 foe West Virginia.

The No. 2 and No. 3 positions remained unchanged this week, with LSU coming in second with an average of 197.625 and Florida sitting third with a 197.342. Utah (197.050) and Alabama (197.008) swapped spots and are ranked No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

As a team, OU is ranked in first place on bars (49.433 average), beam (49.433) and floor (49.558) and jumped up a spot to second place on vault (49.483).

In total, seven Sooners are ranked in the top 25 on at least one event. Freshman Maggie Nichols sits in at least a tie for first place on all four events and in the all-around, holding the top spot by herself in the all-around (39.783 average) and on bars (9.942), beam (9.942) and floor (9.958) while tying for first on vault (9.942).

Chayse Capps is also ranked on all four events, coming in tied for eighth on vault (9.908), tied for 21st on bars (9.867), tied for third on beam (9.925) and tied for fifth on floor (9.925). The senior shares third place in the all-around with an average of 39.625.

Junior AJ Jackson claims a pair of top-10 rankings, checking in tied for eighth on vault (9.908) and tied for 10th on floor (9.917). On bars, sophomore Nicole Lehrmann is ranked sixth with a 9.908 average, while junior Stefani Catour is tied for ninth (9.892).

With an average of 9.9, sophomore Brenna Dowell holds a share of 11th place on vault, and senior Charity Jones is tied for 16th on floor with an average of 9.883.

Up next, the Sooners will face a Big 12 foe on the road for a second straight weekend, taking on Iowa State at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday in Ames, Iowa. The Oklahoma wrestling team will compete at the same time as the meet is part of Iowa State’s Beauty and the Beast event.