Blake Griffin Returns To Face Sixers

By: Porsha Richardson, NewsOn6.com
Los Angeles, CALIFORNIA -

Good news for Clippers fans, Blake Griffin will be back in action Tuesday night against the Philidelphia 76ers.

On December 20, the five-time All-Star had an arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies in his right knee.

During his absence, L.A. has gone 10-8.

But, the good news stops there.

Clippers point guard Chris Paul is still expected to miss five to seven weeks after tearing a ligament in his left thumb January 17, and Doc Rivers will not coach during the matchup due to illness. Mike Woodson will coach until he returns.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center.

