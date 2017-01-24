Much Cooler. - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

meme

me

Much Cooler.

Posted: Updated:
By: Dick Faurot, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
temp temp
rh rh
wind wind
qpf qpf
814t 814t

We are truly blessed in OK to have the OK Mesonet which provides such detailed, high density weather data which is so helpful for a wide variety of users.  For example, fire danger has been a major concern today and a quick look at the OK Mesonet this afternoon details where conditions have been the most conducive for fires.  Notice temperatures around the state as of mid-afternoon and keep in mind that we would normally be in the 40s at this time of year.  In other words, those temperatures are running 20+ degrees above normal.  For Tulsa, the official max/min today has been 72/42 as compared to the normal values of 49/28.

[img]

Now, notice relative humidity levels have dropped below the 30% range in the same general areas where the temperatures are the warmest and that combination will help dry out the dormant vegetation despite the rains that feel on some locations over the weekend.

[img]

Couple that with the strong and gusty winds that have prevailed through the afternoon, particularly in the same general locations where the temperatures are the warmest and the relative humidity levels the lowest; and that is a prescription for fire danger. 

[img]

Those conditions will be changing tonight as a vigorous cold front will be pushing across the state and will be arriving along the I-44 corridor shortly after midnight.  Ahead of this front, those gusty SW winds will be subsiding, temperatures slowly falling, and humidity levels rising.  That will help to mitigate the fire danger for the evening hours.

By morning and through the day Wednesday, we will have a gusty NW wind of 10-20+ mph which will still be a fire danger concern but the temperature will be much cooler and humidity levels will be much higher so that will certainly help.  Look for temperatures to generally be in the lower 30s to start the day which is still a bit above normal, but daytime highs will hold in the mid-upper 40s which is at or a little below normal.  Relative humidity levels during the heat of the day will stay above 40% so not nearly as dry as today.

As you can see on our forecast page, temperatures will be at or somewhat below normal as a general rule right on through the coming weekend.  That generally translates into daytime highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s. There will be some occasional cirrus or high level clouds passing over from time to time, but no mention of rain.  In fact, the 7 day QPF has the state high and dry and for that matter much of the country will be enjoying a relatively quiet weather pattern over the coming 7 days.

[img]

Looking further down the road, the 8-14 day outlook suggests warmer than normal conditions on average for the rest of next week and it also keeps us with a general drier than normal trend over that time frame.

[img]

So, stay tuned and check back for updates.

Dick Faurot

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.