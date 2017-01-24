Celebrity Attractions' 2017-18 Broadway Season Unveiled; Hamilto - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Celebrity Attractions' 2017-18 Broadway Season Unveiled; Hamilton Coming 2018-19


TULSA, Oklahoma -

Celebrity Attractions unveiled the lineup for their Broadway Season that starts in August at the downtown Performing Arts Center.

The 2017-2018 season includes Disney's The Little Mermaid, The Bodyguard, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Finding Neverland, The Sound of Music and An American in Paris.

Patrons who buy tickets to the upcoming season will get the first crack at tickets to what will be the following season's biggest show, the Tony-award winning musical "Hamilton."

"It is really just so exciting, to have really the greatest musical to come along in years, coming to Tulsa so soon after being on Broadway," said Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum. 

"Hamilton" will come to Tulsa some time in the 2018-19 season. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
