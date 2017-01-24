Firefighters Rescue Family Dog From Tulsa House Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Firefighters Rescue Family Dog From Tulsa House Fire

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa firefighters had to evacuate the burning home, but managed to save one of the family's dogs. Tulsa firefighters had to evacuate the burning home, but managed to save one of the family's dogs.
Duke was rescued and revived by the firefighters. Duke was rescued and revived by the firefighters.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Everyone is okay after a large house fire near Pine and Sheridan.

Tulsa firefighters had to evacuate the burning home but managed to save one of the family's dogs.

Firefighters said the fire could be suspicious because a witness reported someone leaving the home minutes before it caught fire.

The fire got so intense that the deputy chief - who acts at the supervisor on the scene - ordered his firefighters out of the building after seeing a thick black column of smoke and fire.

District Chief Bill French said a firefighter team outside the home called a "mayday" over the radios after hearing loud screams; turns out that was one of the family dogs, Duke.

Duke was rescued and revived by the firefighters.

“Got all the firefighters out; obviously they were a little shook up, pretty touch and go for a while. One of the firefighters got a first-degree burn on his arm, other than that everybody is good," French said.

Fire victim Robert Ward: "Yeah, we got to get him to the vet.
Tony: “Just to know that the firefighters were able to get him…”
Ward: “Oh, yeah. I’m so happy.”

The homeowner thinks another one of his dogs didn't make it out of the fire.

Firefighters said no one was home when the fire broke out and that an investigation is ongoing.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.