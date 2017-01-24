Tulsa Energy Companies Could Benefit From Trump Pipeline Executive Orders

TU Professor Tom Seng said companies like Magellan and SemGroup could see increased business in about two years from Keystone XL.

In Washington D.C., protesters didn't waste time demonstrating against President Donald Trump's decision to move forward with the Dakota Access and Keystone Pipelines.

Back in 2015, President Obama blocked the completion of the Keystone XL pipeline. The Dakota Access Pipeline was halted by the Army Corps of Engineers over environmental concerns and close proximity to an aquifer.

But, Trump unwound those orders and hopes to bring the pipeline projects back to the negotiating table.

The president's executive order would require all pipeline materials be made in the United States.

Energy experts say if Keystone XL is completed, 800,000 barrels of oil could come through Cushing's tank farm every day.

"So that'll increase activity in Cushing. So current operators should benefit from storage, transportation, those types of things," Seng said.

A rally against the pipeline projects and Trump's decision is scheduled this Saturday in Tulsa at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park, put on by Tulsa Stands With Standing Rock.

The event starts at 2:00 p.m.