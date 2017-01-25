Cooler Weather Settles In Across Eastern Oklahoma

The cold front is now to the southeast of the area and cooler air will invade the state for the next few days. Highs this afternoon will remain near or slightly below the seasonal average with most folks topping out in the mid to upper 40's along with northwest winds from 10 to 20 mph. Sunshine will remain for most of the day, but some clouds will continue early this morning across part of northern OK and we may have a few later this evening. Rather un-eventful weather will remain for the next 7 days.

The temps soared yesterday afternoon with highs moving into the lower and mid-70's before the front arrived late last night. We’re moving back to a normal winter pattern for the next few days as the upper air flow will remain from the northwest through the weekend before changing early next week. The northwest flow will bring another trough across the area Friday and more cold air will be likely across the Midwest into the Missouri valley this weekend but most this air-mass will remain slightly northeast of our immediate area of concern. Basically, we’ll see morning lows in the mid-20's with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40's, with some locations hitting the lower 50's. Northwest or northerly surface winds will remain for the rest of the week and will continue into the weekend. South winds will return Monday with a noticeable warming trend with highs moving into the lower 60's.

Another mid-level trough should slide across part of the nation around the middle of next week and this have a tendency to push a front southward into at least the northern third of Oklahoma around Wednesday. The EURO (yesterday’s run) stalled this boundary while the last GFS run takes this front to the south of the area with north winds into Thursday of next week. We’ll refrain from making any big changes to the latter half of the 7-day planner at this point, but for now, we're keeping the entire period dry.

A quick word regarding the fire danger. While the fire weather spread is not nearly as high today compared to yesterday, the fire danger issues will remain through the next few days. Humidity values will remain quite low for the next few afternoons. While wind speeds today will remain gusty, lower wind speeds will be possible Thursday before speeds increase slightly Friday into the weekend. The fire danger issues will remain elevated across eastern OK with abundant dry vegetation and the dormant season underway. Please use caution.

