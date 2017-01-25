Tulsa Woman's Dog Dies After Being Shot By Man While Out Walking

Police are looking for a man who they say fired multiple shots at a dog a woman was walking late Tuesday at a Tulsa apartment complex. The dog died Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, January 24, officers were called to the Westminster Apartments in the 7400 block of East 47th Street.

The dog's owner told police, the man walked up to her and began shooting at her German Shepherd-Husky mix. He then ran off.

The wounded dog was taken to a Tulsa animal hospital where it later died from its injuries. Police said he was hit at least once in the hindquarters.

Officers said the only description of the suspect was that he was wearing a red hoodie. Officers recovered several .40-caliber shell casings at the scene.

Call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS if you can help police find the suspect.