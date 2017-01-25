Trump Sets Sights On Border Wall, Immigration Policy - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Trump Sets Sights On Border Wall, Immigration Policy

Posted: Updated:
CBS News CBS News
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

This week, President Trump has started to fulfill popular promises, and he will act on his campaign staple Wednesday to “build a great, great wall” on the Southern border with Mexico, reports CBS News correspondent Major Garrett.

Financing for the U.S.-Mexico border wall remains an unresolved question. Federal law since 2006 authorizes construction of a physical barrier, but Congress has never funded it. 

Another priority this week is limiting refugee immigration from countries with a high rate of terrorism. 

“I call it extreme vetting. Right?” Mr. Trump said campaigning in Phoenix in August. 

Details on methods and timing are still developing.

The president will not go as far as his incendiary campaign pledge for “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States.”

At the White House Tuesday, the president gave conditional approval to two pipeline projects blocked by the Obama administration. New memoranda green light the Keystone XL pipeline project from Alberta, Canada to Nebraska, and the Dakota Access Pipeline from North Dakota to Illinois.

Environmentalists sought to stop both.

“We’re going to renegotiate some of the terms,” the president said Tuesday.

Mr. Trump said he wants U.S. steel companies added to the mix.

“If we’re going to build pipelines in the United States, the pipes should be made in the United States,” Mr. Trump said. 

The president also met with CEOs of America’s largest automakers - GM, Ford and Chrysler. He pledged to limit environmental regulations that he said hobble manufacturing.

“I am to a large extent an environmentalist. I believe in it, but it’s out of control,” he told the automakers. 

Amid public concern about the new administration’s environmental policies, the White House sent a memo to the EPA Tuesday ordering a media blackout until the administration gives “further direction” -- including no social media, no blog posts, and a careful screening of incoming media requests. 

The EPA defended the action by the administration, calling “a fresh look at public affairs common practice for any new administration”

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.