Police Investigate Break-Ins At Two Tulsa Subways

Two Tulsa Subways were broken into early Wednesday morning, January 25. Tulsa Police are investigating, and no injuries were reported.

Tulsa Police said someone broke into a Subway at 81st and South Mingo between closing time (9 p.m. Tuesday) and 6:30 a.m. this morning. When an employee got to work Wednesday morning, they found the door open and a broken window.

The suspects tried to get into the safe, but police said they were unsuccessful.

A break-in was discovered around 3:45 a.m. at 43rd and Mingo. Someone forced the lock on the door. An employee arrived, and police were reviewing surveillance video to find out more.