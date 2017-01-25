Possible Child Abduction Attempt Leads To Stepped Up Patrols In - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Possible Child Abduction Attempt Leads To Stepped Up Patrols In Owasso

Posted: Updated:
A woman report an abduction attempt in Sand Springs earlier this week. A woman report an abduction attempt in Sand Springs earlier this week.
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Owasso police are now on the lookout after two recent reports in Green Country of a woman who may be trying to lure kids into her car. Owasso Police tell us they will be stepping up patrols around drop off areas near schools, after reports  of a woman trying to lure middle schooler into her car with French fries.

The first report was in Sand Springs. A mother told us on Monday after school, a woman driving a white minivan slowly followed a 12-year-old home from school and kept offering her fries if the girl came with her. The girl kept walking.

1/24/2017 Related Story: Police: Woman Tried To Lure Sand Springs Girl Into Van With French Fries

After we reported that on News On 6, we heard from someone in Owasso saying a woman with a similar description was driving slowly through their neighborhood Friday.

Owasso Police got wind of it, and they're responding with increased patrols Wednesday.

The best description of this woman is that she is a white female, possibly in 20s, very heavyset with glasses, brown hair, driving a white minivan with dark tinted windows with a J on the license plate.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.