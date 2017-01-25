Claremore Homeowner Finds Couple Sleeping In Closet - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Claremore Homeowner Finds Couple Sleeping In Closet

Davidson Fields and Dustie Sikes. [Rogers County jail] Davidson Fields and Dustie Sikes. [Rogers County jail]
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

Police arrested a man and woman on burglary complaints after finding them asleep in the closet of a Claremore home Tuesday morning.

The couple, identified as 29-year-old Davidson Fields and 34-year-old Dustie Sikes, told officers they were homeless. 

Officers were called to the home in the 1300 block of West Strain just after 8 a.m. The homeowner told them the pair had broken into the home and were still inside.

Police searched the home and located the couple asleep in a bedroom closet.  

Fields and Sikes told officers they had met a man at the Claremore Indian Hospital who took them to the home.  They said they got inside the home through an unlocked door. 

Officers also recovered several bags from the closet, containing items which police said had been reported stolen.  

Both were booked into the Rogers County jail.

