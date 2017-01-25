Silver Alert Cancelled After OHP Locates Missing Man Near Claremore

Thomas Harvey is the subject of a Silver Alert. TCSO said he's been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has cancelled a Silver Alert issued for an 84-year-old Sand Springs man after the Oklahoma Highway Patrol located him near Claremore Tuesday afternoon.

Thomas Harvey was found safe and his family was on its way to pick him up, TCSO said.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office first issued the alert for Harvey Tuesday morning after his family said no one was able to reach him since Tuesday.