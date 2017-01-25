TFD Task Force Rescues Man Who Fell While Working In 25-Foot Pit

The Tulsa Fire Department's Rescue Task Force rescued a man who fell while climbing up a ladder out of a 25-feet pit Tuesday at the Port of Catoosa.

The man is an employee of a contract company working at the Gavilon facility at the port, a Gavilon spokesman wrote in an email to News On 6.

"We immediately contacted emergency responders, who transported him to a medical facility. We will closely review what happened in this situation, but our foremost concern right now is the condition of the individual," according to the Gavilon rep.

The man was working down the pit and was trying to climb up a ladder when his leg got caught and he fell off the ladder about 5-feet off the floor of the pit, said TFD spokesman Stan May.

The task force sent rescuers down the hole to pull the man out and he was transported to a Tulsa hospital with leg injuries, May said.

The Gavilon spokesman said the company wouldn't release any information about the man's condition.