TFD Task Force Rescues Man Who Fell While Working In 25-Foot Pit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

TFD Task Force Rescues Man Who Fell While Working In 25-Foot Pit

Posted: Updated:
PORT OF CATOOSA -

The Tulsa Fire Department's Rescue Task Force rescued a man who fell while climbing up a ladder out of a 25-feet pit Tuesday at the Port of Catoosa.

The man is an employee of a contract company working at the Gavilon facility at the port, a Gavilon spokesman wrote in an email to News On 6.

"We immediately contacted emergency responders, who transported him to a medical facility. We will closely review what happened in this situation, but our foremost concern right now is the condition of the individual," according to the Gavilon rep.

The man was working down the pit and was trying to climb up a ladder when his leg got caught and he fell off the ladder about 5-feet off the floor of the pit, said TFD spokesman Stan May. 

The task force sent rescuers down the hole to pull the man out and he was transported to a Tulsa hospital with leg injuries, May said. 

The Gavilon spokesman said the company wouldn't release any information about the man's condition.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.