Dewey Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Millions In Synthetic Marijua - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Dewey Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Millions In Synthetic Marijuana

Posted: Updated:
Synthetic Marijuana or K2 [AP photo] Synthetic Marijuana or K2 [AP photo]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A 73-year-old Dewey man faces a maximum of five years in prison after pleading guilty for his role in selling $8.2-million in synthetic marijuana between 2011 and 2014.

U.S. Attorney Danny Williams Sr. says John Ray James has admitted to his role in selling the illegal drugs, which were falsely labeled as “potpourri,” “aromatherapy,” and “not for human consumption.” 

Williams says James sold drugs, which are commonly called K2, to three smoke shops in Tulsa, Owasso and Claremore.

“Synthetic drugs are a serious health threat that is especially dangerous to the young people of our communities,” said Danny Williams.

Williams says John Ray James has also agreed to the forfeiture of $1.7-million seized funds.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.