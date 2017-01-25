Dewey Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Millions In Synthetic Marijuana

A 73-year-old Dewey man faces a maximum of five years in prison after pleading guilty for his role in selling $8.2-million in synthetic marijuana between 2011 and 2014.

U.S. Attorney Danny Williams Sr. says John Ray James has admitted to his role in selling the illegal drugs, which were falsely labeled as “potpourri,” “aromatherapy,” and “not for human consumption.”

Williams says James sold drugs, which are commonly called K2, to three smoke shops in Tulsa, Owasso and Claremore.

“Synthetic drugs are a serious health threat that is especially dangerous to the young people of our communities,” said Danny Williams.

Williams says John Ray James has also agreed to the forfeiture of $1.7-million seized funds.