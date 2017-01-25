Trump Signs Executive Orders To Jumpstart Construction Of Border - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Trump Signs Executive Orders To Jumpstart Construction Of Border Wall

By: Associated Press
President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly, and others, holds up an executive order for immigration actions to build border wall Jan. 25, 2017, at the Homeland Security Department. AP Photo President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly, and others, holds up an executive order for immigration actions to build border wall Jan. 25, 2017, at the Homeland Security Department. AP Photo
WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump is signing two executive orders in keeping with campaign promises to boost border security and crack down on immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

The president signed the two orders Wednesday during a ceremony at the Department of Homeland Security after honoring the department's newly confirmed secretary, retired Gen. John Kelly.

The executive orders jumpstart construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall, one of his signature campaign promises, and strip funding for so-called sanctuary cities, which don't arrest or detain immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

