ME: Impact Of Crash Killed Former Jets, TU Star Dennis Byrd Almost Immediately

Former New York Jets and TU football star Dennis Byrd died almost immediately in a crash last fall in Rogers County, according to the autopsy report.

Byrd, 50, of Talala died in a crash on Highway 88 north of Claremore on October 15, 2016.

According to a copyrighted story by the Oologah Lake Leader, the Chief Medical Examiner concluded Byrd suffered multiple blunt trauma injuries. The report found Byrd had no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.

Troopers said a 17-year-old boy was heading north in a 2000 Ford Explorer when it crossed the center line and hit Byrd's southbound 2004 Hummer H2 head on.

Good Samaritans pulled Byrd's 12-year-old son, Zach, from the Hummer. It caught fire and burned before they could remove Dennis from the wreckage. The Leader reports the news that Byrd didn't suffer came as a relief to one of the Good Samaritans who tried to help.

"I am very relieved (by) the fact that I now know that he was already gone and I am relieved to know there was nothing (more) we could do," said Dan Dunkel of Oologah.

Troopers have never released the identity of the other driver. The ME will forward the autopsy results to the Rogers County District Attorney's office which will decide what, if any, charges will be filed in the crash.

Byrd suffered a broken neck during a Jets game in 1992. He learned to walk again and in the process became an author, motivational speaker and volunteer high school football coach.